Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

