Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 25,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 142,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $90.65 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average of $101.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

