Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,204,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.