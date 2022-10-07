Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum! Brands Price Performance

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.16 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

