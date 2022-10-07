Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lennar were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LEN opened at $80.16 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.