Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of LUV opened at $32.54 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

