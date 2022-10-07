Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 757.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 659.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,889 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 122,349 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

