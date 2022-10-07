Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $100,000 Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fastly were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 122.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Up 0.8 %

FSLY opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $47,628.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,920.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,622 shares of company stock worth $858,196 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.