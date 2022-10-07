Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $121,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.