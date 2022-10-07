Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $128,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

ZM stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $291.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,175.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,178 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

