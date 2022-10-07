Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

LOW stock opened at $199.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

