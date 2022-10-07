Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $321,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $2,936,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $45.75 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42.

