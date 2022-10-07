Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $45,000 Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FINX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 16,540.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,272 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 394,081 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 345.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 566,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,484 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,723,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FINX opened at $21.73 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95.

