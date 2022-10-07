Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.33.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $356.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

