Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $43,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 730.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 124.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,975 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,920 shares during the period. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,856,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

