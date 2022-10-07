Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $88,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $133.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

