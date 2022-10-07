Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $204.57 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.37.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.