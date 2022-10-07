Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,156,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,434,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,429,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,752,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,655 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

NYSE:OGN opened at $24.76 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

