Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 3,725 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,537,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 630,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,269 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,271,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.