Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,251,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 418,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

