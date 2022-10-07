Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,642 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Illumina were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $212.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,544.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.97. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

