Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 8,139 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

