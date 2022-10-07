Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 856 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Blackstone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5 %

BX opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

