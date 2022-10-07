Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 901 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Celanese were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.