Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $214,942,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $509.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $546.91 and its 200-day moving average is $506.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.29 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

