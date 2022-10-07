Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,673,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $165.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.31. The company has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.