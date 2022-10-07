Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:COF opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $174.65. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

