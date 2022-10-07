Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Gap Up to $77.58

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.58, but opened at $79.58. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 5,542 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

