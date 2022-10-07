Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,307,000 after acquiring an additional 244,424 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

