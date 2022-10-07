Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.47

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.47 and traded as low as C$21.56. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$22.20, with a volume of 6,844,510 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABX shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.89.

The company has a market cap of C$39.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

