Battery Future Acquisition (NYSE:BFAC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 25,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 74,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Battery Future Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

