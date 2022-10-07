Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 501 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 196,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,460,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.