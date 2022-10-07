Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.92

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €97.92 ($99.92) and traded as high as €102.00 ($104.08). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €101.00 ($103.06), with a volume of 206,950 shares.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is €101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.08.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

