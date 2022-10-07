Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 8,094 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $196,441.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,039.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Tuesday, September 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $248,000.16.

On Friday, September 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $186,809.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04.

On Thursday, August 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46.

On Monday, July 18th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $215,057.58.

On Friday, July 15th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $212,467.50.

agilon health Stock Down 3.3 %

AGL opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.33. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of agilon health by 2.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.