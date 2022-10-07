Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

