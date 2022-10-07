B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.88

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 4812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

B&G Foods Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

