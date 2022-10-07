Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.45

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $130.45 and traded as high as $134.00. Biglari shares last traded at $128.94, with a volume of 4,358 shares changing hands.

Biglari Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($244.37) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $92.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Biglari Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.