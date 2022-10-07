Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.45

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $130.45 and traded as high as $134.00. Biglari shares last traded at $128.94, with a volume of 4,358 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.46.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($244.37) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $92.37 million for the quarter.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
