Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Up to $427.84

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $427.84, but opened at $440.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $443.62, with a volume of 9 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,547,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,846,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,034,000 after acquiring an additional 96,691 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $34,864,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

