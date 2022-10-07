Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.60. Biohaven shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 10,150 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Biohaven from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Biohaven Trading Up 7.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.30. The company has a market cap of $944.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,271,000 after acquiring an additional 89,212 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth $208,365,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

