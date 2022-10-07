Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.25. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 224,392 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 453.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $72,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 518,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 148,014 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 368,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 4,844.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 202,030 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

