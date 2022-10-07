Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BGI opened at $5.17 on Friday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
Birks Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.