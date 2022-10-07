BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 419,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $2,026,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $611.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.55 and a beta of 1.75.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

