Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,999 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $218,385.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90.
- On Tuesday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $301,359.80.
Block Price Performance
NYSE SQ opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $270.16. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 2.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 588.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Block (SQ)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.