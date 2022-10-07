Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,999 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $218,385.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $301,359.80.

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $270.16. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 588.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

