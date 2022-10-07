Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Up to $9.88

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $10.19. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 11,186 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 505,300 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $6,427,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,924,043 shares in the company, valued at $584,153,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 267.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,013,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 737,898 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 177.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 71,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 76.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,924 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.