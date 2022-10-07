Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFCGet Rating) was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 11,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 560,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 50.93% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John R. Keeler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,969,583 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,409 shares of company stock worth $46,623.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Star Foods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

