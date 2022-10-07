Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 11,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 560,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Blue Star Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 50.93% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Star Foods

In related news, CEO John R. Keeler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,969,583 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,409 shares of company stock worth $46,623.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Star Foods

(Get Rating)

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.