BOA Acquisition (NYSE:BOAS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 258,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 66,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

BOA Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOAS. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOA Acquisition Company Profile

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that focus on technology businesses in the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

