Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.37 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.94.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

