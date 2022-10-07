Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 345,128 shares trading hands.

Botswana Diamonds Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1. The company has a market capitalization of £8.58 million and a PE ratio of -9.25.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc is based in Dublin, Ireland.

