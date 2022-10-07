BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 525 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BP.B. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 162 ($1.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 194.90 ($2.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.42.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

