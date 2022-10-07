Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $268.28

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.28 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.61). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.56), with a volume of 52,347 shares.

Braemar Shipping Services Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £95.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,638.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 289.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.28.

Braemar Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Braemar Shipping Services’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Braemar Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insider Activity at Braemar Shipping Services

About Braemar Shipping Services

In related news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($3.98), for a total transaction of £101,141.18 ($122,210.22).

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; purchase and sale of second-hand vessels; chartering of dry cargo and offshore vessels; and provision of research, valuation, consulting, and derivatives brokerage services.

